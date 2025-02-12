WJC, EJC call for immediate, unconditional release of all hostages

Ahead of the Munich Security Conference, the World Jewish Congress and its regional affiliate, the European Jewish Congress, issued a statement calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

“We urge leaders and decision-makers—across governments, industry and civil society—to demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages still held in Gaza. The world cannot continue to cede control to the ruthless calculations of a terrorist group that thrives on human suffering," the statement reads.

"The past weeks have laid bare, once again, Hamas’ true nature: brutal, deceptive and wholly unfit to be considered an honest broker. The devastation Hamas has inflicted—not only on Israeli civilians but on the Palestinian people themselves through its decision to launch the October 7th massacre—proves it has no right to govern, no legitimacy and no place in any future for the region. It is long past time for the international community to hold Hamas fully accountable and work toward removing them from power.”