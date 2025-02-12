The “principal” relates to the verse, “Your commandment (mitzvat’cha) is very wide.”6

וְ"הַקֶּרֶן" הוּא כְּמוֹ שֶׁכָּתוּב: "רְחָבָה מִצְוָתְךָ מְאֹד",

Now it should have said “Your commandments” (mitzvotecha), in the plural.

וַהֲוָה־לֵיהּ־לְמֵימַר "מִצְוֹתֶיךָ" לְשׁוֹן רַבִּים

This would be the case if the verse simply meant to say that the commandments in general are without end.

(7The term “wide” is also puzzling.)

(וְגַם לְשׁוֹן "רְחָבָה" אֵינוֹ מוּבָן):

A more commonly expected term might have been “great,” “immense,” “lofty,” or the like.

However, the choice of the singular form of “Your commandment” alludes to the mitzvah of tzedakah, which is truly G‑d’s mitzvah, the mitzvah He performs Himself,

אֶלָּא: "מִצְוָתְךָ" דַיְיקָא, הִיא מִצְוַת הַצְּדָקָה, שֶׁהִיא מִצְוַת ה' מַמָּשׁ,

which the Holy One Himself, blessed be He, in all His majesty, performs at all times by animating the worlds,

מַה שֶּׁהַקָּדוֹשׁ־בָּרוּךְ־הוּא בִּכְבוֹדוֹ וּבְעַצְמוֹ עוֹשֶׂה תָּמִיד לְהַחֲיוֹת הָעוֹלָמוֹת,

and will do so in the future with exceeding magnitude and intensity.

וְיַעֲשֶׂה לֶעָתִיד בְּיֶתֶר שְׂאֵת וָעֹז,

It is likewise written, “And they shall observe the path of G‑d to do tzedakah…”8; i.e., tzedakah is here described as G‑d’s path.

וּכְמוֹ שֶׁכָּתוּב: "וְשָׁמְרוּ דֶּרֶךְ ה' לַעֲשׂוֹת צְדָקָה כוּ'",

_____

FOOTNOTES

6. Psalms 119:96.

7. Parentheses are in the original text.

8. Genesis 18:19.