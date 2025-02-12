The screech of metal against metal, the shattering of glass, the screams of terror - in an instant, a bus ride turned into a nightmare for Leah Leiner, when the 45-year-old mother of six found herself airborne. As she hit the ground, the bus toppled onto her leg, crushing her left leg under its immense weight.

Leah lost her leg that day, when the bus she was in literally collided with another bus. She was violently thrown from the window, and onlookers watched in horror as one of the buses rolled over and crushed her leg. Against all odds, after a four-month coma, Leah Leiner is now conscious.

Click here to help this mother of six walk again>>>

Leah faces a long road to recovery as she adjusts to life as an amputee and works to regain her independence. The family's insurance covered home modifications and a basic prosthetic, but a high-quality prosthesis to allow Leiner to walk again will cost upwards of 1 million shekels ($250,000 USD).

