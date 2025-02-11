Darren Hollander is the Group CEO of Global Energy, based in South Africa and the United States. Darren was educated in South Africa and the United States, and holds rabbinic ordination. He has a keen interest in global affairs and is a regular contributor to publications globally.

From the moment Donald Trump took office, his policies and actions have made a significant impact on Israel, one of America’s most important allies. For religious Jews, there are numerous reasons why President Trump’s support for Israel resonates deeply, both on a political and spiritual level. His approach to Israeli security, foreign policy, and the relationship between Israel and the United States has been notably different from his predecessors in a way that aligns with the Jewish value of clarity, simplicity, and action. Trump’s focus on making clear, direct decisions without overcomplicating matters is in stark contrast to the often convoluted, indecisive nature of political discourse, and his approach to Israel is no exception.

One of the central tenets of Jewish leadership is the ability to act decisively. This is exemplified in the Torah by figures like Moshe Rabbeinu (Moses), who was not afraid to act swiftly in the face of challenges, such as when he led the Israelites out of Egypt. In Exodus 14:15, Hashem says to Moses, "Why do you cry out to Me? Speak to the Children of Israel and let them travel." The idea is that there are moments in history when decisive action is necessary—when waiting or hesitation is counterproductive.

Donald Trump, like the leaders of the Jewish people, embraces action. His time in office saw many bold decisions that changed the landscape of Israeli diplomacy, particularly his stance on Jerusalem. In 2017, Trump made the historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there. This was a simple, powerful act, grounded in a long-standing commitment to honor Jerusalem’s centrality to the Jewish people. While other leaders spoke of their support for Israel, Trump was one of the few who turned that support into tangible reality. He didn’t just make promises; he took concrete steps, much as the Torah urges us to act in faith.

The Torah often values simplicity and clarity in leadership. King Solomon, known for his wisdom, wrote in Proverbs 4:7, “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting, get understanding.” Wisdom is not about complexity but about finding the simplest and most effective solution to a problem. Trump’s ability to cut through the noise of political discourse, offering straightforward solutions to complicated issues, aligns with this ideal.

For example, one of Trump’s most significant achievements was his role in brokering the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. Instead of becoming bogged down in endless negotiations and convoluted peace talks, Trump approached the issue with the mindset of achieving clear, direct results. The simplicity of his approach—deal directly with the leaders, cut through bureaucratic hurdles, and focus on mutual benefit—led to real breakthroughs.

By contrast, many of the previous administrations in the US took a far more complicated and indirect approach, engaging in years of negotiations that yielded little progress. Trump, however, is not one for endless deliberation. His mantra has always been to focus on results, not rhetoric.

Trump’s policy decisions were not only strategic but deeply aligned with the values of the Jewish people. He recognized the historical and religious significance of Israel, particularly Jerusalem, which is central to Jewish identity. His refusal to push Israel to make concessions for the sake of peace was consistent with the Torah's teachings about the sanctity of the Land of Israel. In the book of Deuteronomy (11:12), it is written, "A land which Hashem your God cares for; the eyes of Hashem your God are always upon it, from the beginning of the year to the end of the year." The land of Israel is not just a political asset; it is sacred.

Trump understood this and worked to ensure that Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem was recognized and protected. His actions demonstrated a commitment to the Jewish people’s right to live securely in their ancestral homeland. This stands in stark contrast to leaders who viewed Israel’s existence as negotiable, often at the expense of Israel’s security and the safety of its people.

Another reason why Trump is regarded positively in Jewish circles, particularly religious Jews, is his strong stance against antisemitism. Throughout his presidency, he spoke out against the rise of antisemitic attacks and consistently supported the Jewish community. In his 2019 State of the Union address, Trump made it clear that “we must never ignore the vile poison of antisemitism.” He took action by signing an executive order that strengthened protections against antisemitism on college campuses.

The Torah is clear about the importance of standing up for justice and protecting the vulnerable. In the book of Leviticus (19:18), it says, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Trump's willingness to confront and challenge those who spread hatred and violence against Jews reflects a commitment to this principle.

A recent example of Trump’s no-nonsense leadership came in his strong stance regarding the release of hostages held by Hamas. Trump made headlines when he stated that “all hell will break loose” if the hostages were not released by a specific deadline. While some may view this as a harsh ultimatum, it exemplifies Trump’s approach to leadership—uncomplicated and direct. He doesn’t get bogged down by pleasantries or diplomatic niceties when it comes to protecting innocent lives. This blunt, action-oriented style is something that resonates deeply within the Jewish community, especially when it comes to safeguarding the people of Israel. The Torah speaks to the importance of standing firm in the face of injustice, and in this case, Trump’s words echoed the sentiment of unwavering resolve in the protection of the Jewish people. In the book of Isaiah (41:10), it says, "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand." Trump’s willingness to take immediate action without hesitation reflects a similar sense of urgency in ensuring the safety and security of Israel and its citizens. By laying out clear consequences for inaction, he avoids the convoluted language often found in political negotiations and instead presents a clear path forward, showing that when it comes to protecting Israel and its people, there is no room for indecision.

From a religious Jewish perspective, Donald Trump’s approach to Israel aligns with the values of simplicity, clarity, and action. He demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, a boldness in action that many in the Jewish community admire, and an ability to cut through the complexity of diplomacy to achieve straightforward, tangible outcomes. By taking decisive actions like recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and fostering peace deals with Arab nations, he has shown a dedication to both the Jewish people and the values outlined in the Torah. As we look to the future, his legacy of decisive leadership will continue to resonate with those who value clarity and simplicity in the face of complex global challenges.