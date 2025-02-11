A survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in collaboration with Hillel International and College Pulse found a harsh reality for Jews on college campuses in the US, with at least 1,200 antisemitic incidents being recorded by the ADL from October 7, 2023, to September 24, 2024.

The survey found that 83% of US Jewish college students have experienced or witnessed some form of antisemitism since October 7, 2023.

The survey also discovered that 41% of Jewish students felt a need to hide their religious identity for fear of being attacked. In addition, 22.9% of Jewish students have felt compelled to take additional security precautions.

The survey also found that 66% of Jewish students do not trust their universities' administrators to prevent antisemitic incidents. More disturbingly, more than a quarter (27.3%) of Jewish students surveyed said they had observed antisemitic activity by faculty, compared to only 6% of non-Jewish students.

The survey's findings demonstrate the challenges Jewish students in the US face amid international tensions and hostile environment on campuses