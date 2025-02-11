The State Prosecution has submitted an indictment to the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court against Ofir Golan, former spokesperson for the Netanyahu family and manager of Likud's 2019 election campaign; Yonatan Urich, strategic advisor and creative director for Likud's campaign; and Yisrael Einhorn, Likud spokesperson.

The three are accused of harassing state witness Shlomo Filber in the 'Case 4000' trial. The decision to indict was made by State Attorney Amit Isman after several hearings were held for the suspects.

The indictment alleges that in 2019, a police investigation was conducted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among others, in which Shlomo Filber, former Director-General of the Ministry of Communications, served as a state witness.

In August 2019, the three defendants allegedly conspired to harass Filber regarding his testimony. They rented a vehicle with a sound system and sent two individuals to Filber's residence in Petah Tikva. The vehicle was parked below his home, broadcasting a recorded message prepared by the defendants, which included statements like 'Be a man, tell the truth.'

Ofir Golan and Yonatan Urich responded: 'After six years of legal torment and after senior attorney Dr. Haim Weismonski decided to close the case, and Filber himself notified the prosecution that he wasn't harassed, the State Attorney audaciously files a feeble indictment. Fight us, and we'll fight back in court.'