Yizhar Lifshitz, whose father, Oded, is being held by terrorists in Gaza, called for the hostage deal to continue in the current format and told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that he believes it is possible.

"We must bring everyone back. We have a framework and we need to stick to it, without declarations from the right or the left. We return three hostages on Saturday and continue proceeding, and not let the political background noise have an impact," says Lifshitz.

He wishes to maintain optimism and believes that the pressure on Hamas will work. "On Friday we will receive three names and on Saturday we will see them released. We are in a position of strength in the negotiations. Will Trump's threat move the other side? I hope it will work within the framework. I don't see a reason that this framework won't continue."

According to him, "The government is acting correctly to bring back the hostages. The government acted correctly when it brought the hostages home and on Friday we'll see how it continues. This is part of the difficult and cruel reality that we live in."