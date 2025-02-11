IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is scheduled to travel to the United States next week for a formal visit as he approaches the end of his term. Kan reports that he plans to visit Washington, D.C., and Florida.

The visit comes amidst tensions concerning an ongoing hostage deal and heightened alert status in the IDF after Hamas's threats to abort the deal.

Last night, Abu Ubeida, the spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, announced that the organization is postponing the release of hostages scheduled for this coming Saturday until further notice because, according to him, Israel is not adhering to the agreement.

Following the announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that he has instructed the IDF to "prepare at the highest alert level for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the nearby communities."