Georgios Tsibouktzakis was born and raised in the Greek town of Evosmos. The Tsibouktzakis family was poor, so after completing elementary school at age 12, Georgios put his studies aside and took a job in a textile factory.

Young Georgios experienced a religious awakening. After studying at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Georgios decided to go to Israel. Why not? Christianity was born in the land of Israel. The Christian Bible is full of references to Judea (no, there is no mention of “Palestine”). After three years, he became a monk and was given the name Father Germanos. He was ordained a priest and deacon. He was assigned to live at the monastery of St. George, not far from Jerusalem in the Judean desert.

For many years, Father Germanos was the only resident of the monastery, which stands where a cave opens up in the very high rock walls; the Bible says that the prophet Elijah took refuge there. Father Germanos spent his days praying and studying.

Until June 22, 2001.

That evening, the priest was returning from Jerusalem. An Arab terrorist with a sniper rifle was hiding above the highway near the exit from the Jewish community of Ma’ale Adumim. The terrorist saw the yellow Israeli license plate. And he opened fire. Because if you have an Israeli license plate, you’re probably Jewish, and if you’re Jewish, you deserve to be murdered. Thus, the priest’s life ended at age 34.

This week, Ismail Raidadeh, the terrorist who killed Father Germanos, was released from Israeli prison (along with dozens of other lifers, some with 45 life sentences, such as Mohammed Abu Warda, responsible for the bus massacre on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem).

The order to kill the priest was given to Raidadeh by Marwan Barghouti, who is serving 5 life sentences.

Meanwhile, three Israeli hostages arrived from Gaza, tortured and starving. “He looks like he was in Bergen Belsen,” say the relatives of one of the hostages.

Chilling images that evoke familiar and dark times. But the anti-Semitic propaganda machine, this time for the first time oiled by “good” people, will succeed in convincing public opinion that the Jews are the only ones responsible for their appearance.

But let's leave Gaza aside for a moment, which is the worst part of what the international community calls "Palestinian territories" and which are nothing but a hellhole of Jihad, submission and death. Barghouti was chosen by our media and politicians to be the "good" part, that of the Palestinian Authority financed by Europe and America.

Barghouti is an honorary citizen of the city of Palermo. The city of mafia massacres honored a murderer who sent young tanzim to kill Jews (and priests). Obviously in the name of "peace" and "two states for two peoples", right?

In France, many cities have named streets and squares after Barghouti, such as Valenton. A square in his name was inaugurated in Coulounieix-Chamiers. The socialist municipality voted by a large majority for the proposal to name the square of the Castle of Izards in honor of the Palestinian Arab terrorist. A photo of Barghouti was displayed at the Stains town hall. The arch-terrorist was granted honorary citizenship by twenty French cities, including Ivry-sur-Seine. And then Gennevilliers, La Courneuve, Pierrefitte-sur-Seine, La Verrière, Vitry-sur-Seine.

Marwan Barghouti mural on security barrier Kobi Gideon/Flash 90

Left-wing French MPs also went to pay homage to Barghouti in prison. Members of the Belgian Parliament have launched a campaign to nominate Barghouti for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In the French town of Bezons, among the honorary citizens there is also Majdi al Rimawi, leader of the terrorist cell that killed the Israeli Minister of Tourism, Rehavam Ze’evi.

In cities that name streets after Barghouti, mega mosques financed by Qatar are being built. In Aubervilliers, a city with a Muslim majority, where Barghouti became an honorary citizen just 48 hours after the slaughter of Father Jacques Hamel, they throw Molotov cocktails at Jewish schools.

These are cities from which Jews have fled in recent years. In Stains, Jewish families have gone from 250 to 50, in La Courneuve from 300 to 80…

Like in Gaza: since 2005 there have been no more Jews and the only ones are those in the Hamas tunnels.

The weekly Marianne takes us to Stains:

“The mayor of this municipality has chosen to place his mandate under the banner of a strong ‘Palestinianism’, even if that means aligning himself with Hamas propaganda. In the meantime, the Jewish inhabitants of the city are leaving. One of the streets is renamed after one of the Prophet Mohammed’s wives. A new mosque will be built on land provided by the municipality through a long-term lease. It will be built on three levels to accommodate more than 1,000 worshippers. Over the years, the town has been emptied of its Jewish inhabitants. The town’s only synagogue seems to have disappeared from the social scene. A synagogue? ‘I don’t even know if there is one,’ confesses a municipal officer who lives in Stans.”

The town outside Paris of Argenteuil is twinned with Kobar, Barghouti’s home village. Argenteuil is the capital of French Salafism. A city conquered by Islam.

“Sometimes,” wrote Blaise Pascal, “we learn more from the sight of evil than from an example of good.”

A Europe that sides with terrorists digs its own grave.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.