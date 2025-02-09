Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli attacked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after he was the Prime Minister failed to condemn Hamas in comments on the condition of released hostage Eli Sharabi.

Starmer wrote in a statement on Saturday: "I shared the relief of so many at Eli Sharabi's release earlier today but was dismayed to see his frail condition and the circumstances of his release. Having met his relatives I appreciate the deep pain they have endured and my thoughts are with them.

“We must continue to see all the hostages freed. These people were ripped away from their lives in the most brutal circumstances and held in appalling conditions,” added the British Prime Minister.

“The ceasefire must hold and all efforts need to focus on the full implementation of the remaining phases. This includes the return of further hostages, the continued increase of aid into Gaza, and securing lasting peace in the Middle East,” he concluded.

Minister Chikli, who was unhappy with Starmer's statement, wrote: There is no more pathetic doormat than the Prime Minister of the UK."

He explained that the statement had "no mention of Hamas, no condemnation of Hamas—one would think aliens kidnapped them. What a sad joke."