Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the current commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is sending a defiant message to the US following President Donald Trump's threat to ban Iran from exporting oil and to impose economic sanctions on Iran.



In response, Tangsiri said that Iran has the military ability to block the Strait of Hormuz, but that it has not yet done so, because it is still using it.

He claimed that the decision to block the Strait of Hormuz is up to Iran's top leadership, and the naval force will follow the orders given to it.



Tangsiri noted that "the Islamic countries in the region can ensure the security of the Persian Gulf, through cooperation and joint maneuvers and Iran, for its part, maintains a continuous naval presence in the ocean, to provide security for Iranian ships in international waterways."