Amid the ceasefire and the IDF's withdrawal, Hamas has begun setting up checkpoints in several locations on the main roads in the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

Hamas stops humanitarian aid trucks at the checkpoints and has even begun collecting taxes on goods entering the Gaza Strip.

Due to the ceasefire deal, nobody, including the Israelis, can stop the terror organization from carrying out these measures.

Since the deal took effect, more aid trucks have been entering the Gaza Strip.