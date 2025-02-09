Ohad, Or and Eli watched one of the hostages collapse

Or Levy and Ohad Ben-Ami, who were released from captivity, have disclosed harsh testimonies about the torture they suffered during their captivity by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including being hung from their legs, the evening news reported on Sunday.

They were all subjected to horrific physical torture and were taken separately for brutal interrogations, during which the terrorists demanded information from them while imposing severe physical abuse. They choked them, tied them up, tied their mouths with rope and strangled them, hung them by their legs, and burned them with hot objects.

They said they were deliberately starved and did not receive any food at all for days on end. Every few days they would receive a rotten pita, which they had to share with other hostages who were held together with them. Moreover, they did not drink for long periods of time, as they were not given water.



At one point, due to sub-human hunger and thirst, one of the hostages collapsed. The other hostages who were with him thought he was dead, describing this moment as particularly traumatic.