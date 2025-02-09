President of Israel Isaac Herzog was interviewed on Sunday by Fox News, and during the interview, he presented the shocking and painful picture of Eli Sharabi after his release – hungry and beaten – after almost 500 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

“Three of our sons came back after being almost a year and three months in captivity, solely in tunnels, in terrible situations. I'll give you a picture. This is Eli Sharabi. Eli Sharabi’s wife and daughters were murdered and butchered on October 7. Eli Sharabi’s brother was murdered and butchered by Hamas in Gaza after being taken hostage from the same Kibbutz Be’eri,” said President Herzog.

“You can see Eli before and Eli after, and this is exactly the situation. They came back emaciated, and what we hear from them are horror stories, which only exemplify why we must do the deal,” he emphasized.

President Herzog thanked President Trump for being such a strong force in bringing the deal and making it happen, “because every person that we bring back, we are saving an entire universe, as we believe in Jewish faith, and now we have still 76 hostages out there. We must bring them back home soon.”

"Israel, as the only democracy in the Middle East, fights for the entire free world. Thanks to the courageous fighting of IDF soldiers, there has been a change in the Middle East. That is why we saw real results from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House,” concluded President Herzog.