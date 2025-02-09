Once again, this past Shabbat (Saturday) in Israel and everywhere else was a Shabbat dramatique, as were several previous Shabbats on which a few hostages were released by the monsters and their monstrous crowd, only this time we all were shocked seeing the Holocaust repeated in microcosm.

Eighty years ago, in April 1945, General Eisenhower leading the US troops in Europe and witnessing beyond-horrific images on every inch of the liberated Nazi concentration camps, commanded, not for once:

“Document everything. Get it all on record now . Get the films. Get the witnesses. Because somewhere down the road of history some bastard will get up to say that this never happened."

Dwight Eisenhower was a shrewd man and a great soldier. But even he could not predict what would happen down the road of history three generations after a massive shock to humanity caused by the Nazi crimes. Humanity became comfortable with exactly the same crimes. Humanity became benevolent to torture of civilians committed due to racial hatred - after the Holocaust. Humanity became numb, dumb and impotent in the face of terrorists.

There is more. The organisations which have been established after the Second World War as the instrument of a peaceful and orderly coexistence have become accomplices of crimes against humanity, selectively, the crimes against Jews. After the Holocaust.

Three and a half weeks after October 7th, 2023, I wrote a pained analysis of the nature of what has happened: “What can be worse than the Holocaust? Only the second Holocaust”. And now, 15 months later, we all have seen it. The microcosm of a planned Second Holocaust in front of our eyes.

In front of the world’s eyes. All of them. Everyone. In a direct transmission. Live. And what is the reaction? CNN summarises it the best, perhaps: “Three freed Israeli hostages appeared in poor health. Many Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel have also seemed emaciated upon release” -that is what one could read on CNN’s site. This is a direct call for legal action against its shameless, utter bias and outright lie.

We all saw the shocking pictures of food and light deprived Israeli civilians who were tortured for 15 months by monsters. According to the Israeli official first medical assessment, all three released hostages are in conditions comparable with a human being imprisoned in a concentration camp for a year.

So much for all these 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation somber events, dutifully attended by 57 heads of states. Hallo, heads of states. Hallo. We would like to hear your comments on what the world was shown on Saturday. Who wants to be the first one? So far, only German and British Ambassadors to Israel had decency to speak up. It is noted. We know that the US leadership will speak about it strongly - as every single decent person should. This includes leaders, too, one would think.

But the world today is drastically more hypocritical and willingly ignorant than it was during General Eisenhower’s time. The world, in the face of its international human rights organisations and too many governments of supposedly civilized countries, does not want to admit, black on white, that what happened in Israel on October 7th, 2023, and thereafter to the people who were brutally taken hostages by the humanoid terrorists, is intolerable. The world today is full of compassion towards those monsters.

Who can imagine massive pro-Nazi demonstrations in the wake of the Second World War, from April 1945 onward? Who can imagine the hot waves of open anti-Semitic racism overwhelming the entire world at the same time? It would be called madness and complete moral perversity. But eighty years later, it is called "solidarity with oppressed Palestinian 'people’. "

We all know what it is. It is the eternal despicable anti-Semitism which had to be put at bay by the Eisenhower and Churchill generation, and which was activated globally on October 7th, 2023 and thereafter, with no adequate resistance to the open racial violent hatred at any level whatsoever. And this is the utter shame, screaming injustice and despicable lowliness of our time. This stain will not disappear - because it is there, and it has been accepted as a new normal by the majority of international institutions on many levels.

Among those international organisations, the Red Cross stays apart in its openly outrageous stand. We all know that this organisation behaved shamelessly during the Holocaust. One can publish a much-telling report consisting of all their un-doings, their appalling actions, and their despicable statements at that time. Public statements, that’s it. Perhaps, it is worth doing, to show to the world the essence of the Red Cross’ attitude towards the selected-by-them group of people on this planet, the Jews.

But the Red Cross behaviour all fifteen months since the massacre of October 7th, 2023 is beyond comparison, really. The so-called humanitarian organisation has to be called what it is, the body with huge resources which is totally subservient to terrorists. It has to be challenged for its absence of any assistance and care to the victims of terror legally.

The recently established Task Force on October 7th in the US Department of Justice is the most proper body to address the numerous issues of screaming violations of human rights of the Jewish people world-wide. As it should address any single international and national organisation world-wide that promotes racial hatred and violent anti-Semitism.

How on earth is it possible that after the most horrible, completely unprovoked massacre of October 7th, 2023, and ongoing shocking hostage ordeal of so many people, the insignia of the Hamas terrorist organisation is not officially forbidden by the governments of the countries which list themselves as civilised? What is the difference between the terrorists torturing people today and the Nazis? How come that those flags, bands, slogans and anything else promoting these unspeakable atrocities has not been forbidden? It should be challenged legally world-wide.

It has been more than enough for a very long time now. Only those poor three men who we all saw, those horrific images, testifying open ongoing torture, has prompted this appeal, and many similar ones. Let’s hope that something will be done - actively, not just verbally. Some certain, much needed and long overdue, actions regulating promotion of hatred and empty talk of defending humanity, real not virtual humanity a despicable Red Cross-type of hypocrisy, will be implemented in as many countries as possible shortly. Otherwise, humanity will be beyond redemption.

Eighty years ago, General Eisenhower, wrote about his impressions and thoughts in this regard in a letter to his comrades in the US Army. The letter was a classified document for many years, but is not anymore. Here is a quote from it: “While I was touring the camp, I encountered three men who had been inmates. I interviewed them through the interpreter. The visual evidence and the verbal testimony of starvation, cruelty and bestiality, were so overpowering as to leave me a bit sick. In one room, where they were piled up twenty or thirty naked men, killed by starvation, George Patton would not even enter. He said he would get sick if he did so. I made the visit deliberately, in order to be in position to give first-hand evidence of those things, if ever, in the future there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to ‘propaganda’. “ This was written in April 1945.

Eighty years on, we have primarily General Patton-like figures among the international leadership who are, to put it simply, afraid to become sick of what they see in front of them. But General Eisenhower, in the midst of cleaning up the horrible, unspeakable mess of piled crimes against humanity, knew that humanity would come back to the road of cowardice, cover-up, and indecency.

The only thing in which the General was mistaken, is the quantity. Not someone, but many someones. Too many. This tendency, prevailing now in the post-October 7th world, has to be stopped and reverted. It has to be challenged legally. Actions have to be taken. We have no time to lose.

The eyes of the decimated faces of our hostages scream it out.

On October 7th, 2023, the Jewish people in Israel became the victims of unspeakable crimes. From that time onward, for fifteen months the practice of Holocaust repetition has been applied towards innocent people unpunished and unchallenged, with the world not giving a damn about it, but on the contrary, allowing it to happen, being hostile, prejusted and utterly hypocritical.

It is the time for calling out things as what they are.

Dr. InnaRogatchi is co-founder and president of the Rogatchi Foundation and a prolific scholar, writer, artist, film-maker and speaker. After her term in the Board of the Finnish National Holocaust Remembrance Association, she is the member of the International Advisory Board of Rumbula Project ( USA). She is the author of the concept of Culture for Humanity Global Initiative which facilitates psychological support via arts and culture internationally. Together with her husband, she is a founding member of the Leonardo Knowledge Network.