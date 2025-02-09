The dean of the Slabodka Yeshiva Rabbi Dov Lando, considered one of the leaders of the non-Hassidic (Litvish) haredi community, made harsh remarks about the religious Zionists and their rabbis in an answer to a question about conscription of yeshiva students to the IDF.

The dean spoke to rabbis from the Lev Shomea organization about Torah study, which he claimed saves Israel from the Arabs. "Every student who studies the Torah, what he does to save the people of Israel can not be described! Every boy, married man, or student every Jew who studies, but the boys, because of them there's a logical explanation to why we exist here."

He added, in the discussion, which was published by the haredi Kikar HaShabbat website: "This is a logical explanation, there is no other explanation, only talk, or those who are confused with the knitted kippot (the religious Zionists), I'm not even talking about them, they have their own theories, it's difficult with them, that's a different discussion... if we speak about them we will move on to different realms... I could talk a lot, it's an old-fashioned zeal... Now is not the time, if you want I could talk [about it]."

A member of the crowd told the rabbi: "Today there are a lot of boys who see the religious Zionist community, who really sacrifice their lives to their understanding, some study, and on the other hand they go and get killed for what they call 'the defense of the nation and the land,' and there are boys who because of this feel that we're not ok."

The rabbi answered: "So I said, they are being killed because we don't study enough, and we have to save more. They are being killed because their rabbis teach them a twisted version of the Torah, those who know the Zionist idea, what was once Bnei Akiva (youth organization), it still exists, but I don't wish them any blessing."

He also suggested transferring Israel to Arab leadership: "It was pretty good when the Arabs ruled here, the best situation, the Arabs ruled, they respect us, they don't get involved, they bring money to the country, the Arabs love money."

He added: "Zionism thought they would save the Jewish people, and they brought physical disasters to the Jewish people, not just spiritual ones, the Arabs never hated us so much."