Amid the ongoing hostage deal and the return of hostages to their families, a daily Tehillim (Psalms) vigil began on Sunday at the Western Wall. As part of this initiative, all chapters of Tehillim are recited daily, mentioning each hostage by name, with deep intention and devotion, praying for the safe return of every last one of them.

This initiative is being held in collaboration with the Hostage Families Headquarters and with the participation of the organizations Kisufim and Ayelet HaShachar, both of which have been working tirelessly for the hostages and their families since Simchat Torah, October 7, 2023.

The first Tehillim vigil took place on Sunday at the Western Wall Plaza, in the presence of the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who led a special prayer for the return of the hostages. Also in attendance were MK Boaz Bismuth, Momi, the father of Elia Cohen, and Levi Ben Baruch, the uncle of Idan Alexander, both of whom are still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Rabbi David Druck, chairman of Kisufim, and Yisrael Cohen, both actively involved in efforts for the hostages, also participated.

The Tehillim vigil will be held daily at 1:00 PM at the front section of the Western Wall prayer plaza near the partition. The people of Israel are invited to take part, join in reciting Tehillim, and pray for the return of all the hostages until the very last one comes home.