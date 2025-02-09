The first phase of the controversial ceasefire agreement has gone into effect, hostages are coming home and many Israelis can now sleep through the night without awaking to a red alert. The war, for now, is over for many - but not all.

Shomrei Yisroel has a list of a staggering 86 widows whose husbands were killed in battle. For them, life will never return to normal. Each of them shared that they still have nightmares of the knock on the door informing them that they would never see their husbands again.

These women need much support from the public after losing their husbands for the sake of the country. Shira, a woman who lost her husband of 10 years shared, “Aviel went off to reserve service soon after the hostages were taken. But he won’t be coming home. Two months ago, he was killed in action. For me, this war will never end.”

Funds are being raised via Shomrei Yisroel to give each widow funds $10,000 to pay for what she needs - food, bills, and household expenses and psychological support.

“We can never give them their husbands back, but giving them financial support will go such a long way. It’s not just the funds, it’s the fact that hundreds of people genuinely care about their loss, and appreciate their unfathomable sacrifice for our country’s safety. This is our chance to give back,” says Shomrei Yisrael.