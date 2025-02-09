Here is a typical rant posted recently against relocating the Gazans from their disaster site to continue their lives in safety and prosperity.

"Their attachment is to the land, which they cannot relinquish, substitute, or be compensated for. This is where they belong, where their ancestors lived and died, where their cultural heritage resides, and where they still dream of having a better and brighter future and living with dignity."

Nice rant.

But clueless. And a lie. Their attachment is not to the Gaza Strip, which most came to only in 1948. No ancestors, no cultural heritage, nothing, not in the Gaza Strip.

That rant is also an insult to the Gazans.

Because when you claim that the Gazans are somehow devoted to living in Gaza you deny the devotion and commitment of the people of Gaza to "returning" inside Israel.

They don't struggle to liberate Gaza; they want to "liberate" Tel Aviv.

And they make no bones about this.

The first step toward solving a problem is recognizing what it is.

And this time, it is easy - because the Gazans are telling us. They've been brainwashed for generations to believe that their goal is to move into Israel after ridding it of the Jews.

And under the best of circumstances its going to take generations to cleanse the Gazans of this poison.

The world can spend billions of dollars building housing in Gaza, but as far as the Gazans are concerned, it's temporary housing.

And if billions of dollars of temporary housing are demolished in the course of their next attempt to destroy Israel so be it.

Relocating the Gazans doesn't deny their attachment to Israeli land. But beyond providing them with a better life, relocation may also help initiate the long and arduous process of their de-radicalization.

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations