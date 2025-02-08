Ohad Ben-Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, released Saturday after 491 days in Hamas captivity, suffered serious physical and mental harm during their time in Gaza, which was revealed upon their return to Israel.

According to the released hostages' initial testimonies, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy were held in a tunnel during their entire period of captivity, with no exposure to the media, and did not know anything about the October 7th massacre. Only during the last week before their release, the Hamas terrorists began to feed them more, likely in order to minimize the effects of the starvation and human rights crimes carried out during their time in captivity.

"The difficult photos of the release of the three hostages support the claims of severe abuse during their time in captivity. Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry's General Medicine Division, said: "They have suffered significant malnutrition, which illustrates the horrors that they suffered. These are difficult images both for the families of those returning and for the other hostages' families, who are still waiting for their loved ones to return."

After their release, the three were taken by IDF forces to the reception center at Re'im, where they underwent initial medical examinations and met with their relatives. The three were then transported by helicopter to Ichilov Hospital and Sheba Medical Center, where they are receiving medical and physiological treatment.

Or Levy, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, asked to meet the parents of Aner Shapira, who he last saw in the bomb shelter at Re'im. He also asked about Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and mistakenly thought that both he and Almog Sarusi had already been released.