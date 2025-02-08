In an emotional statement released today, the family of Or Levy, who was freed after 491 days of captivity at the hands of Hamas, expressed both profound joy and deep sorrow.

“Our hearts tremble and our minds struggle to comprehend the sight of Or, who has returned to us in such a devastating state," the family shared. "His face bears witness to the hell he endured during 491 days in the hands of Hamas monsters.”

The family spoke of the intense emotions they felt upon reuniting with Or after such a prolonged and painful absence. “After 491 painful days of waiting and longing, our Or has returned to us. After an unbearable period of darkness, we can finally embrace him again and begin healing his body and spirit.”

While overjoyed by his return, the family acknowledged the deep pain of the time stolen from them. “Words can barely contain the intensity of emotions we are experiencing at this moment—joy, relief, and happiness alongside deep pain for the time stolen from us. We hugged him tighter than we ever have, and it's still hard to believe he's really here.”

A particularly poignant moment for the family will be the reunion of Or with his son, Almog, who had been without his father for the entire duration of Or’s captivity. “We eagerly await the moment when little Almog and Or will finally reunite, an embrace we've yearned for with every breath.”

The family also took time to remember Einav, Or's wife, who tragically lost her life on October 7th. “In the midst of these emotions, our thoughts turn to Einav, of blessed memory, Almog's mother, who was murdered on that cursed day. Her loss has left an enormous void in all our hearts. We believe she's watching from above, happy to see Almog finally receiving his father's embrace. Her memory and her way will always guide us.”

Their gratitude to the Israeli public for their support throughout this ordeal was evident. “We deeply thank all of Israel for their warm embrace, unwavering support, and companionship throughout this complex journey. To everyone who stood with us—every word, gesture, and prayer held immense meaning for us.”

The family concluded their statement with a request for privacy as they begin the difficult process of healing. “This period has left us scarred, and our hearts are still learning to believe the nightmare is over. These moments are overwhelming and filled with intense emotions of all kinds. We need this time as a family to gather together, breathe, process, and begin the healing and rehabilitation process. We deeply appreciate the concern and love, but during this sensitive time, we ask everyone to respect our privacy and allow us the quiet we need right now.”