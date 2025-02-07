The governmental information office in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, accuses Israel of evading the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, especially the humanitarian aspects.

Salama Marouf, head of the governmental information office in Gaza, stated in a press conference (Friday) that Israel's policy causes additional suffering to the 2.4 million residents, as the scale of aid entering Gaza is still far from the minimum required.

Salama noted that the number of trucks that entered Gaza did not exceed 8,500 since the beginning of the agreement's implementation, compared to the 12,000 trucks that were supposed to arrive in Gaza.

According to him, 'Most of the aid includes food packages, vegetables, fruits, and secondary products like instant noodles, chocolate, and chips, at the expense of other needs, which indicates a clear manipulation of needs and priority for relief and shelter.'"

In this context, Salama noted that there is a need for 200 tents and 60,000 mobile homes, and so far, not more than 10 percent of the required tents have been transferred to Gaza, and no caravans have been brought in, meaning hundreds of thousands face winter without suitable housing.

Salama also accused Israel of not bringing in generators, solar panels, batteries, cables, water tanks, equipment needed to restore the water and sewage system, and medical equipment.

Salama called for an urgent international conference to rebuild Gaza to ensure the humanitarian needs of the residents and prevent Trump's planned relocation of the Gazan population.