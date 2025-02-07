We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Beshalach

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat Shelach, the Israelites sang the "Song of the Sea".



Question

What brought the Israelites to think of Eretz Yisrael and the Beit Hamikdash in the Song?

Answers

1. Splitting the Red Sea was the completion of the redemption from Egypt and brought the Israelites to reflect on their goal in life.



2. Am Yisrael achieved the level of prophecy, which brought them to reflect their ideals and Eretz Yisrael is one of the most sublime spiritual ideals.



These factors explain how the Israelites were able to desire the Land and to have spiritual yearnings to reach her.

To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here

Midrash Bamidbar Rabba Parasha 23 Piska 10-11

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon

Question

In the midrash, why did the king decide that it is better to marry off his slaves to his maid servants, than to purchase additional slaves and maid servants?



Answer

God desires His nation, to live in His Land because as a national power in the Land of Israel (and not dispersion throughout the world) we can fulfill God’s wishes to completion.

Location of the Week

Location: Latrun Subject: Merkava

Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 15 Posuk 4

Written by: David Magence