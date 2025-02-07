אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Nir Shaul
In Parashat Shelach, the Israelites sang the "Song of the Sea".
Question
What brought the Israelites to think of Eretz Yisrael and the Beit Hamikdash in the Song?
Answers
1. Splitting the Red Sea was the completion of the redemption from Egypt and brought the Israelites to reflect on their goal in life.
2. Am Yisrael achieved the level of prophecy, which brought them to reflect their ideals and Eretz Yisrael is one of the most sublime spiritual ideals.
These factors explain how the Israelites were able to desire the Land and to have spiritual yearnings to reach her.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Question
In the midrash, why did the king decide that it is better to marry off his slaves to his maid servants, than to purchase additional slaves and maid servants?
Answer
God desires His nation, to live in His Land because as a national power in the Land of Israel (and not dispersion throughout the world) we can fulfill God’s wishes to completion.
Location: Latrun Subject: Merkava
Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 15 Posuk 4
Written by: David Magence
At Latrun, the main memorial site for Israel's Armored Corps, the ancient and modern merkavot are on display; the modern merkava is an actual tank, and the ancient Egyptian and Israelite chariots are models based upon graphic evidence. The model of the Egyptian chariot is based upon a painting in an ancient pyramid, and the Israelite chariot is based upon a three dimensional depiction of the Battle of Lachish during the time of the Assyrian king Sancheiriv.