Arab media published new footage on Thursday showing the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

The footage was taken from a security camera on the building near the terror organization's headquarters where Nasrallah was eliminated.

The IDF eliminated the Hezbollah leader last September in the organization's headquarters in the Dahiya suburb of Beirut in a massive airstrike.

He was killed in the afternoon when an IAF aircraft dropped 83 tons of explosives on the underground headquarters. The pilots, mostly from Squadron 69, only found out who the target was several hours later.

A short time later, the IDF officially announced that he was eliminated.