A White House source told Reuters on Thursday that US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) following the arrest warrants it issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



The order will include economic sanctions and entry bans against those who assisted in the investigation and their family members.



Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants against Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant, as well as against Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas's military wing who was killed.



The ICC stressed that there was a reason to believe that the Israeli PM and Gallant used "starvation as a method of warfare" by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeting civilians in Gaza.

Despite Israel's legal struggle, the ICC dismissed its claims, determined that it has jurisdiction, and clarified that Israel's position is irrelevant.



After the order had been issued, National Security Advisor in the Trump administration, Mike Waltz, responded that "the International Criminal Court is an unreliable body and the accusations against Israel have been refuted. Israel has legally defended its citizens against terrorists. Expect a strong response."



The response indeed came, as part of Trump's new governmental measures, which have been positively received by Israel. The US president announced the withdrawal of the US from the United Nations Human Rights Council and canceled all future funding to UNRWA, after it was revealed that several of its employees participated in the October 7 massacre.



Additionally, Trump lifted the delay on the transfer of ton-weight bombs to Israel, which was imposed during the Biden administration.