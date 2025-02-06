The Israeli Cabinet will hold an unusual meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the formation of a commission to inquire into the events of October 7th due to a demand by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court handed down its ruling on the matter in December and gave the government two months to hold a discussion. "The Cabinet must within 60 days announce a discussion to create a commission of inquiry.

Two weeks ago, a bill to create a state commission of inquiry was accidentally brought for a vote by the opposition but fell in the plenum.

As a result, per the Knesset's regulations, the opposition could only submit the bill again in another six months.