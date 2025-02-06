President Donald Trump spoke about the hostage deal at an event attended by the family members of some of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"I made a statement I meant it totally that if they're not home by the time I get into office all hell will break loose in the Middle East and I think they respected that statement," Trump stated.

He added: "We have more hostages to come, we hope they live up to their word, and I have to say, who knows if that's going to happen. But one way or the other it's going to work out. As President, I will not rest until every remaining hostage has been returned to their families."

The President also addressed captivity survivor Noa Argamni, who was in the crowd, calling her an inspiration and thanking her for coming.