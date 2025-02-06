When it comes to Jewish activism and Trump/MAGA advocating, I am that fine kosher wine, probably from Judea and Samaria, that grows better with age. I say that because knowledge is power, and knowledge involves experiences and investigations. I also have degrees in journalism and awards for public relations and marketing work.

Too many “voices” of the Jewish people are too new to understand the concept of research and inquiry.

It’s not their fault. They are the experts from the age of reels and photoshop. And leaders in the Jewish nonprofit, religious and government organizations seek them out for hoping to be mentioned in a post or be asked to attend an event.

That’s good until their work isn’t factual or even worse, attracts the wrong audience. After all, how many influencers know every follower?

I’ll give you two examples of posts shared with me recently:

The first, I must admit, shocked me. Prager U, the nonprofit organization that claims it creates educational content promoting American values recently posted an interview they collaborated on with an antisemite who has a history of mocking religious Jews. I’m almost certain that Dennis Prager has no idea. But the organization failed in its research.

Marissa Streit, CEO of Prager U, sat with Katie Hopkins, a European comedienne and author for an interview. Hopkins seemed to be seeking sympathy for tweets. Let me share two tweets that Hopkins proudly shared about Jews.

If Hopkins changed the word Jews to Blacks or Muslims in these posts, she would be silent now, not praised and highlighted by an organization fighting antisemitism! Other minority communities know how to silence their enemies better than we do.

The second example involves Jewish voter registration for November 2025 that was shared and tagged to multiple Jewish influencers:

Someone reached out to me personally:

THIS ISN’T TRUE if you truly support President Trump, who is fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel. The candidates running in November are mostly representatives in local elections that take care of your school boards, library books and law enforcement. They work side by side with your elected representatives in Congress. Can you explain with facts and examples how the voting records of Gregory Meeks or Jamie Raskin help President Trump secure Israel’s safety or the safety of Jews on college campuses?

Which Democratic candidate for city council in New York in a primary really votes in support of New York Jews? The answer is none. Is Mayor Curtis Sliwa really such a “Shanda?” His own Jewish sons would lead the lighting of Hannukah candles, Jewish Heritage Month and be honorary Grand Marshals during the Salute to Israel Parade. Way before being a mayoral candidate, Sliwa stood with us in front of the United Nations, in our shuls, and providing security for our events. I know because I stood with him over a decade ago before we made reels for TikTok.

I can’t defend this post! I believe these groups think they help President Trump or Jewish institutions.

Why do you need to make a statement while we have a Republican White House, a Republican House of Representatives? a Republican Senate and the majority of Republican Governors who all know that Jewish donors and voters can no longer be taken for granted!

Many of these influencers are called upon to party with Mayor Eric Adams as sealed documents entered into District Court in NY or stand with Mayor Karen Bass as she defends partying in Ghana while her city burned to ashes.

Hispanics voted 46 percent for Trump, and they made the most headlines regarding deportation, but the fact is that legal, educated Latinos realize that the Democratic Party no longer represented their values or appreciated their support.

How come Minority Pastors openly discuss politics from their pulpits but our leaders fear retaliation from Democrats if they mention a Republican?

And then there is the issue of education. As the Trump administration is taking the first steps in eliminating the federal Department of Education, voting for Democrats for City Council, state legislators or county executives that will then be targeted by teachers unions is exactly the reason not to switch parties for primaries.

Education has been the instigator of antisemitism for decades with a track record of discrimination against Jewish staff hirings, teaching bias and prejudice against Jews and Israel in approved curriculae, and making Jews feel unsafe in school environments from elementary schools to college campuses.

Please explain how the above shared post tagged to multiple Jewish influencers help our causes and survival?

Just as I was going to press Influencer, Jonny Daniels posted this:

If President Donald J. Trump can make a Gazan Mar-A-Lago and return the land to the beauty of Gush Katif (I bet few of these influencers can discuss in detail the importance of Gush Katif), then our “voices” can do a better job of sharing facts that actually help Jews and make a difference.