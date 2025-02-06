Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday evening that the IDF will prepare a detailed plan that will enable the implementation of President Trump's vision for the immigration of Gazans.

"I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan to assist them in leaving Gaza, which will help any resident of Gaza who is interested in leaving to anywhere in the world that agrees to accept him. I welcome US President Donald Trump's bold plan that will include exit options at land crossings and special arrangements for travel by sea and air," Katz said at the end of a security assessment on the issue.

He noted that "countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have made false accusations against Israel because of its activities in Gaza, should be obligated by law to enable all Gazans to immigrate to their country. Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so.

"Hamas used the residents of Gaza as human shields and built terror infrastructures in the heart of civilian populations. Hamas is now holding these people hostage, extorting money from them, while abusing humanitarian aid and preventing them from leaving Gaza. The residents of Gaza must be allowed to enjoy the freedom to exit and emigrate, as is customary everywhere in the world," the Defense Minister said.