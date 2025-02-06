Soldiers of the Israeli Navy's Missile Ship Flotilla, the Directorate of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D) in the Israel Ministry of Defense, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully completed an operational test launch to maintain and enhance the firing capabilities of the "Gabriel 5" sea-to-sea missile. As part of the test, a missile was launched toward a vessel simulating an enemy ship.

During the test, the system successfully carried out detection and firing processes, simulating real scenarios. This capability is a significant component of the Israeli Navy's offensive array, ensuring Israel's maritime superiority. The success of this test strengthens the Israeli Navy's combat capabilities and enhances its readiness to face operational challenges.

Head of the Research and Development Unit at the IMOD's DDR&D, BG Yehuda Elmakias stated: "The operational test launch was a remarkable success and provides the Israeli Navy with greater operational freedom. It strengthens Israel’s maritime offensive capabilities, which will continue the development of its abilities and the maintenance of maritime superiority, of its assets, of its infrastructure, and, most importantly - the security of its citizens."

Head of the Weapons Department in the Israeli Navy, Capt. A. added: "The success of this test marks a significant advancement in the Israeli Navy's offensive capabilities, allowing us to optimally address threats in the maritime domain. Israeli Navy soldiers operated with great professionalism and precision, and the capabilities we tested and proved in this test are already being applied in combat across all arenas, providing our forces with a substantial operational advantage. The Israeli Navy will continue to develop and enhance its offensive and defensive capabilities to maintain maritime superiority and ensure the security of Israel’s citizens."

CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Boaz Levy concluded: "The Israel Aerospace Industries is proud to be a partner in the achievements led by the Directorate of Defence Research & Development and the Israeli Navy in developing the “Gabriel 5”, the most advanced naval strike system of its kind in the world. The “Gabriel 5” missile, developed by IAI, was launched precisely as required, followed its expected trajectory, and successfully hit the target exactly where and when we intended. We continuously work to enhance the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, bringing to life our longstanding legacy of developing the world's most advanced combat systems."