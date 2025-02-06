Gadi Mozes returns to Nir Oz: 'I hope to soon return and work the fields'

One week after being released from Hamas captivity, Gadi Mozes, 80, was discharged on Thursday from Ichilov Hospital and returned to his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Mozes, who was held in harsh conditions for 482 days, expressed thanks to all those who helped in his release and the medical staff that cared for him.

In his first written statement since being released, Mozes wrote: "I thank my family, the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, all those who helped secure my release, Ichilov hospital which tended to me with dedication over the last week, and all of the people of Israel."

He emphasized: "The way to all of our rehabilitation and rebirth requires the return of our hostages - until the very last of them!"

Gadi and his family thanked the soldiers and security forces "who work night and day for the country's security and to return the hostages, wish a full recovery to all soldiers who were hurt physically and mentally, and embrace the bereaved families whose loved ones will be in our hearts forever. We are full of appreciation for those who gave their lives in the war that was forced on us."

Mozes added: "I am moved and amazed by the tremendous solidarity and warm embrace by the citizens of Israel. At this stage, I ask you to respect my need for privacy during my return to a routine with my family. I hope to soon return and work the fields and contribute to the rebuilding of Kibbutz Nir Oz."