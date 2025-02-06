Much of Tuesday’s press conference between Trump and Netanyahu deserved 10-point headlines.

Netanyahu got what he wanted…the green light to finish up against Hamas. The war will go on. Israel still has scores to settle.

Trump is not enthusiastic about this, but he’s going along from a sense of friendship toward Netanyahu and Israel.

This is something Israel needs to do, for security, for pride, and he is Trump, not Biden, who hindered Israel at every turn.

Trump did not bring it up. Netanyahu did, to let it be known back home that he was his own man, and still in charge.

Then came the whopper.

No one expected this…Trump’s message to Gazans that you can’t go home again. Find another place.

Speaking softly but firmly, Trump said he intends Gaza to become American…an American territorial possession.

This means, as I see it, the United States, through a satellite, would become another Middle East country, and right there on Israel’s doorstep.

Sound good. Too good.

Do we really want Israel and the United States in such close proximity? Do I really want you to know what’s cooking in my kitchen?

Will you please keep your dog off my lawn?

Stuff happens between neighbors, especially when they practically share the same house, so if you ask me, though well intended, Trump has this wrong.

Gaza should be for the Israelis to figure out, as they did so wonderfully, so peacefully, during the days of Gush Katif.

They did it before. They can do it again.

On dispersing the Gazans, bless Trump for getting this right. It is about time they charmed somebody else.

Trump wants them and their donkeys cleared out…though he did call them wonderful people.

About here I depart from most commentators, who stick to the notion that they ought to be gathered into other Arab countries.

But neither Egypt, nor Jordan celebrate this idea. They remember when the Palestinian Arabs tried to overthrow Jordan and Lebanon.

In fact, Trump wants them anywhere, where they can luxuriate in wide open spaces, and live decently, peacefully with others and among themselves. (Which would be a first.}

Perhaps Trump was thinking of the Levittowns that sprung up over New York and New Jersey in the 1940s and 50s to provide instant suburbia for returning GIs.

A worthy experiment for the Palestinian Arabs. Maybe your backyard?

