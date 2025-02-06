Nurit Rahimi, a kindergarten teacher at the 'Orot HaTorah' kindergarten in Bat Yam, was killed in a tragic car accident involving three vehicles on Route 35 near Beit Guvrin and Nachshon Junction.

The Orot HaTorah community mourned her death, sharing that Nurit was a devoted teacher who "educated our children for many years with Torah and fear of God."

She will be laid to rest today at 15:00 at the Holon cemetery. Her family will sit mourn her in Bat Yam.

Paramedic Meir Avivi and EMT Ronen Shonem Halevi from Magen David Adom (MDA), who attended the scene, stated, "It was a very severe accident involving 3 vehicles, including a truck. We found 2 trapped victims with one unconscious and without signs of life due to severe multi-system trauma, and we pronounced her dead at the scene."

"The second was semi-conscious, suffering from severe multi-system trauma. Along with rescue by firefighters, we performed lifesaving medical treatment on him, and after the extrication, a helicopter evacuated him to the hospital in severe but stable condition. Additional MDA teams provided treatment and evacuated a male, about 60 years old, in mild condition, by an MDA ambulance to the hospital."

Yehuda Spitzer, a ZAKA volunteer who arrived at the scene, said: "It was a horrific scene. Upon arrival, we saw the private car completely crushed after colliding with a truck. Sadly, the driver suffered fatal injuries, and MDA medical personnel had to pronounce her dead at the scene. ZAKA's Lachish - Kiryat Gat team removed the deceased and collected evidence at the scene."