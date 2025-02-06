Dr. Ela Zabihi is a University lecturer and Committee member of Women for a Free Iran.

The Iranian people, particularly its courageous women, are at the forefront of a movement that could change the course of their nation's history. While the ruling mullahs obsess over building nuclear weapons, the Iranian people are mobilising to reclaim their rights and freedom. This is more than a political battle. It is a fight between repression and self-determination, between a theocratic dictatorship and a democratic future.

Many in the West fail to understand that Iran’s population overwhelmingly oppose the religious extremism imposed upon them. Iran’s history, long before the rise of radical theocracy, was defined by intellectual advancements, cultural achievements, and a tradition of tolerance. Women in particular have suffered under the current regime, facing draconian restrictions that seek to erase their role in public life. But Iranian women are rising, leading protests and risking their lives for a future free from oppression.

Iran’s Nuclear Gamble and Trump’s Maximum Pressure policy

The regime in Tehran, facing widespread protests and mounting global pressure, is moving at full speed to complete its nuclear ambitions. Intelligence reports confirm that instead of developing an advanced warhead, Iran is accelerating the construction of a crude but functional nuclear device that could be deployed sooner than expected. This is not a measure of national defense. It is an act of desperation by a government losing control. The consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran would be disastrous, not only for the region but for the world.

Tehran’s hardline rulers believe that acquiring nuclear weapons will solidify their grip on power and deter international intervention. Meanwhile, the Iranian people suffer under economic hardships, with sanctions crippling daily life while government funds are funneled into militaristic ambitions rather than meeting the needs of the people. Protests in Iran have increased in intensity and frequency, with citizens, specially women, leading movements demanding an end to tyranny.

The regime’s violent crackdowns on these demonstrations prove how vulnerable the leadership truly is. If the world stands in solidarity with the people of Iran, there is a real chance to end the mullahs’ oppressive reign.

President Donald Trump has talked of the growing nuclear threat posed by Iran and imposed sanctions. The Iranian people are hopeful that there will be a shift from past US policies that have sought to negotiate with Tehran rather than hold it accountable.

The people of Iran do not want war. They do not want nuclear weapons. They want an end to the dictatorship that has enslaved them for decades. They do not want to go back to the dictatorial regime of the Shah either. They want to go forward. They seek to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities and work towards a future aligned with democratic values and international cooperation These values are all stipulated in a Ten-Point plan put forward by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)’s President Elect.

Trumps’ “maximum pressure” policy is a strong and necessary approach that serves as a much-needed replacement for the failed appeasement strategies of the past. All Western governments should adopt this policy to hold the Iranian regime accountable. However, it is the Iranian people themselves who will bring about change from within. External military intervention is neither necessary nor desirable. Hence, true, and lasting change must come from the will of the Iranian people.

A Rally for Freedom in Paris

While the Iranian regime races to complete its nuclear program, thousands of pro-democracy Iranian dissidents, former political prisoners, and human rights activists will gather in Paris on February 8 for the Free Iran Rally. Organised by the NCRI, this event will serve as a powerful message to the world that the people of Iran reject the mullahs' rule and their nuclear ambitions.

The NCRI has played an important role in exposing Iran’s clandestine nuclear activities and human rights abuses. Now, with the global focus on Tehran’s nuclear developments, this rally is an opportunity for world leaders to hear the voices of those who have suffered most under the regime. Women who have been imprisoned, tortured, and exiled will be speaking out, shedding light on the atrocities committed against them and their fellow citizens.

A Call for Action Before It’s Too Late

The Iranian people are on the precipice of historic change. While their government accelerates its nuclear program, they are fighting for their freedom in the streets. The world must make a choice: stand with the Iranian people and support their fight for democracy or allow the most dangerous regime in the Middle East to develop nuclear weapons and entrench its power.

With the NCRI preparing to unveil new intelligence on Iran’s nuclear activities, the international community must act decisively. The Iranian people, led in many ways by its fearless women, are risking everything for change. Will the world stand with them?

The Free Iran Rally is not just another demonstration. It is a plea for international solidarity. If Tehran’s nuclear program is not stopped, the consequences will be irreversible. The Iranian people are demanding change, and they need the world to listen. This is not the time for weak diplomatic efforts; this is the time for strong, decisive action.

CONTACT: Jerry McGlothlin for Dr. Zabihi 919-437-0001 [email protected]