Over the past week, Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Al-Juliani) traveled for his first state visits as the interim president of Syria. He first visited Saudi Arabia, meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, before traveling to Turkey, where he was received by President Erdogan.

These visits are very important for al-Sharaa and Syria because they have the potential to shape the country’s future. First, al-Sharaa wants to increase his legitimacy as a leader and secure the support of regional countries for the new regime in Syria. His visits outside Syria as the country’s leader and his reception by prominent leaders in the region contribute to establishing his status and strengthening him. In this context, it is important to note that in recent weeks, many diplomatic delegations from around the world have visited Syria, including the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who visited the country on January 30.

Secondly, and no less important, al-Sharaa seeks to recruit Saudi Arabia and Turkey (and of course other countries) for Syria’s reconstruction efforts, understanding that they are expected to take many years and cost hundreds of billions of dollars. The recruitment of these key countries is also expected to help in lifting the sanctions imposed on Syria, and thus further facilitate the reconstruction efforts.

However, it is important to note that al-Shara’s visit is equally important for Saudi Arabia and Turkey themselves. The two countries are competing for influence in Syria (and in the region in general) and both have clear interests in being involved in what is happening in the country.

The large amount of money that is expected to flow from various infrastructure rehabilitation projects in Syria in the coming years is very tempting for both Saudi Arabia and Turkey.



For Saudi Arabia, this is another way to diversify sources of income, in line with MBS’s vision, and for Turkey, it is a potential for recovery from the ongoing economic crisis it is in.

Another common interest of the two countries is related to energy infrastructure. The restoration of stability to Syria can allow for various projects related to the transport of gas and oil from the Persian Gulf region to Europe. For example, it is possible to think about transporting oil and gas products from Saudi Arabia, through Jordan to Syria and from there to Europe (through Turkey or the Mediterranean Sea). A similar route can also be used for the passage of goods, in both directions, similar to the situation that existed before the civil war.



Similar projects are also tempting for Turkey, which would be happy to take control, for example, of the seaports of Syria or gain a foothold in the oil and gas fields in the country.

While the main economic interests of Saudi Arabia in Syria are concentrated in projects related to the fields of construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, communications, market development, etc., for Turkey there is another aspect, related to the rehabilitation of the Syrian army.

Turkey is considered a large and advanced weapons manufacturer and has the ability to supply many of the needs of the new Syrian army. This includes missile and rocket systems, UAVs, ships, command and control components, armored vehicles, small arms, radars, and more.



In addition, reports that emerged after the meeting between al-Sharaa and Erdogan claimed that the two also discussed the possibility of establishing Turkish army bases in Syria.