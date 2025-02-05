Standing Together: Rep. Brian Mast meets fellow war amputee Ari Spitz
IDF soldier Ari Spitz, who lost his legs in Gaza, met today with fellow war amputee Brian Mast, who lost his legs in Afghanistan and now serves as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress.
Spitz wrote about the meeting on Facebook. "Yesterday I had the privilege of meeting the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast. Besides his important role, he also lost both his legs as a soldier in Afghanistan. We spoke of prosthetics, politics, and the future. I thanked him for his longstanding support of Israel and the Jewish people as a public servant. It is always a pleasure to draw inspiration from people who have made a remarkable recovery."
Mast lost his legs and a finger in 2010 while clearing explosives in an operation with the US Army Rangers in Kandahar. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
A longtime and vocal supporter of Israel, Mast volunteered with the IDF's Sar-El program and carried out logistics work near Tel Aviv. Following the October 7th Massacre, Mast arrived at Congress wearing an IDF uniform. He posted the photos on social media, writing: "As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel."
He added: "Tlaib’s got her flag. I got my uniform."
Spitz, fighting in Gaza under the Givati Brigade, was considered one of the most seriously injured soldiers to survive his wounds. He spent one and a half months recovering in hospital care.