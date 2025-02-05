Standing Together: Rep. Brian Mast meets fellow war amputee Ari Spitz

IDF soldier Ari Spitz, who lost his legs in Gaza, met on Tuesday with fellow war amputee Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL, 21st District) who lost his legs in Afghanistan.

Spitz wrote about the meeting on Facebook. "Yesterday I had the privilege of meeting the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast. Besides his important role, he also lost both his legs as a soldier in Afghanistan. We spoke of prosthetics, politics, and the future. I thanked him for his longstanding support of Israel and the Jewish people as a public servant. It is always a pleasure to draw inspiration from people who have made a remarkable recovery."

Mast lost his legs and a finger in 2010 while clearing explosives in an operation with the US Army Rangers in Kandahar. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

A longtime and vocal supporter of Israel, Mast volunteered with the IDF's Sar-El program and carried out logistics work near Tel Aviv. Following the October 7th Massacre, Mast arrived at Congress wearing an IDF uniform. He posted the photos on social media, writing: "As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel."

He added: "Tlaib’s got her flag. I got my uniform."

Spitz, fighting in Gaza under the Givati Brigade, was considered one of the most seriously injured soldiers to survive his wounds. He spent one and a half months recovering in hospital care.