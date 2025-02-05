A new poll published on Wednesday by Channel 13 finds that if elections were held today, Likud would hold on to its place as the largest party in the Knesset, amid Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.

The poll found that if the elections were held today, the Likud would receive 26 seats followed by National Unity with 17 seats.

The third largest party would be Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu with 16 seats, followed by Yair Golan's Democrats and Shas with 12 and 10 seats respectively.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit would receive nine seats, Yesh Atid eight seats, and UTJ seven seats.

The poll grants Hadash-Taal six seats, the United Arab List (Ra'am) five, and Minister Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionists four seats.

In total, Netanyahu's bloc would receive 56 seats while those who oppose the current Prime Minister, not including the Arab parties, would receive 53 seats. The Arab parties would receive 11.

In a scenario where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would run as the head of a party, Yesh Atid's situation would worsen even more. The poll found that a party led by Bennett would win 29 seats, while the Likud would get 24, and Yesh Atid would crash to only five seats.

Bennett would weaken other parties including National Unity and Yisrael Beiteinu, with each receiving nine seats. In such a situation, the Democrats would lose a seat and so would the Arab parties.