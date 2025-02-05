The European Union has reaffirmed its stance that the Gaza Strip is a fundamental and inseparable component of any future Palestinian state.

According to an EU spokesperson, Gaza is crucial for the viability and success of a two-state solution. This position underscores the EU's long-standing commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on internationally recognized borders.

The EU declaration comes on the heels of Trump's declaration that he intends to permanently relocate Gaza's population during his meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu is Washington.

Trump's plan has been widely praised in Israel and condemned by many Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, two places where Trump has been insisting the Gazans should be accepted.