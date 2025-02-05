In a moving ceremony on Wednesday at Beilinson Hospital, the five IDF lookouts who returned from Hamas captivity planted olive trees at the entrance to the hospital.

"Liri, Karina, Daniella, Naama, and Agam were discharged from the Returnees Department after a time of intensive recovery. The olive tree, which symbolizes stability, continuity, and resilience, was chosen to symbolize the new path of lookouts, who traversed a challenging journey of physical and mental recovery," the hospital stated.

The ceremony was held several days before the holiday of Tu B'Shvat, which symbolizes renewal and growth, adding a special touch of meaning and hope to the ceremony.

The hospital reported how during their hospitalization, a strong bond was built between the returnees and their families with the medical staff of the Returnees Department. The staff provided professional support and care which helped them reach the long-awaited moment of their release.

Prof. Noa Elyakim, Director of the Returnees Department, stated: "Today Liri, Karina, Daniella, Naama, and Agam were released from the Returnees Department after their conditions improved more every day. I'm proud to be part of this professional and dedicated team that drove the first steps in their recovery journey. We are committed to continuing providing the best treatment to all returnees and are waiting for them all."