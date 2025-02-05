Michael Glazer sometimes turns heads in Jerusalem: He doesn’t quite have the Jewish “look.” In fact, a few years ago he wasn’t even Jewish.

As a young man, Michael was searching for meaning in life. When he was exposed to Judaism it was like seeing color for the first time. He had such a sparkling clarity- After so much searching, he knew he had found the truth. And he wanted to be part of it in every way. Michael became a convert got married to his wife Rachel, and moved to Israel

Over the years, they were blessed with seven beautiful children and became very much a part of the community. Now that Michael has colon cancer, however, the couple is going through an extremely challenging time. Due to a lack of finances, Michael has been forced to go off treatment. This life-threatening move came after the family could no longer afford to pay for the costly treatment, leaving him to become progressively weaker.

The Torah commands us several times to love converts and to help them at all costs during their time of need. Michael and his wife are getting more and more desperate to put him back on to life-saving treatment, and financially they can’t do that on their own at the moment. After all this couple has been through, they hope that the community will be there for them in their time of need. To make a massive difference in this family’s lives and to read more about their incredible journey to Judaism.

