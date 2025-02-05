An official from the Hamas terrorist organization responded on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's idea to relocate Gazans permanently and take control of the Gaza Strip.

“What President Trump stated about his intention to displace the residents of the Gaza Strip outside it and the United States' control over the Strip by force is a crime against humanity and a reinforcement of the law of the jungle at the international level, and we consider it an interference in a topic which should not be of his concern," the official told Fox News.

The official emphasized: "Over the course of 15 months, the previous administration tried to displace the residents of the Gaza Strip with its unlimited support, especially militarily, for Netanyahu and his fascist government in carrying out genocide against our people, and failed to achieve this goal in the face of our people's steadfastness and adherence to their homeland. Hence, with the previous administration failing to accomplish this, no upcoming administration will succeed in implementing it."

Secondly, he claimed: "Gaza is in urgent need of comprehensive reconstruction plans after the systematic destruction caused by the aggression against it during 15 months, but the problem of reconstruction is not in the presence of the Palestinian people on their land, but rather in the continuation of the Zionist occupation and the stifling siege of the Gaza Strip for more than 17 years with American support."

The official demanded "urgent regional and international action to put an end to these malicious plans, because any attempts to implement such plans will destabilize security in the region and beyond."

Lastly, the official stated: "We demand that the mediators, especially the United States, oblige the occupation to implement the ceasefire agreement in its three stages without procrastination or manipulation, as we are committed to implementing the agreement as long as the occupation commits to it, and any manipulation in implementing the agreement may cause it to collapse."