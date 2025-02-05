The five IDF lookouts who returned from Hamas captivity Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Agam Berger were discharged on Wednesday from Beilinson Hospital and were met with great excitement by crowds that waited outside their homes.

Their families wrote in a statement: "We wish to thank Beilinson Hospital and the treatment team that treated our daughters Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella, and Naama - the five lookouts that returned from Hamas captivity, with admirable devotion."

"The medical, psychological, and administrative teams directed by Dr. Lana Koren Feldman, led by Prof. Noa Elyakim-Raz and Mrs. Avivit Zaltman were a significant and important stop in the girls' rehabilitation journey with their return home. We wish to thank the people of Israel for the warmth and love that the girls and we have been receiving of late. The girls stand before a long rehabilitation journey, and we ask that you respect the privacy, quiet, and time that they need to slowly return to themselves," they added.