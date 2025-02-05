At whose doorstep shall we lay our dead when the monstrous savages we continue to release today get back to their bloody business tomorrow? At whose feet shall we place our daughters, tortured, raped and dismembered before our eyes? Their lust for Jewish blood is insatiable.

When we are exhausted of tears, who will cry for us?

Maybe Joe Biden, who engineered the extortionate murderers-for-hostages deal?

Maybe Yossi Beilin, who said that dead Jews were the price of peace?

Maybe Ehud Barak, who predicted that the Yarkon would run red with Jewish blood?

Maybe Jimmy Carter, whose brainchild, Carter-stan, is on the verge of a radioactive end to the Jewish People once and for all?

(Hopefully, not President Trump, unless he mistakenly continues to impose this humiliating and dangerous deal on us without making radical changes to it.)

No matter. The West and the UN will take our dead and erect monuments to them, memorialize them, build impressive museums to the dead Jews, just as the Nazis did in Prague, wail over them, moan over them, well, at least for an hour once a year. Hamas is just the tool; the world prefers its Jews well-done.

Jewish law prohibits extortionate ransoms for captives, precisely because it only encourages more abductions. Sadly, the Jewish State is a State of Men, not a State of Law.

Hamas has outwitted the greatest minds of the Israeli State of Men. It dictates who and what and when hostages will be released. It dictates the blood calculus of thirty to fifty savage murderers for every innocent hostage. It prolongs the torment of millions of people - and humiliates and mocks us in its arrogance. Fifty thousand savages have the whip hand over ten million people. It is the victory of the vanquished.

A State of the Law would take back the whip. Perhaps it is time to stop negotiating with liars, thieves and murderers. Nikudah. Period. No diplomacy, no dialogue. No second and third stages. There is nothing to discuss, no items to negotiate, no sticking points to smooth over. For we are not peers. We are the Nation of Israel and they, a pack of rabid, bloodthirsty animals. It is time to dictate terms to Hamas, not the other way around.

Hamas are butchers with no regard for the sanctity of life, not even their own. They decapitate with the same callous disinterest as a hunter flaying the skin of a deer. They possess hearts of stone; the only thing they revere is a stone. Therefore let us deprive them of the rock they so dearly revere.

It is time to declare that effective immediately, the Temple Mount and the Cave of Machpelah are closed to Moslem worship indefinitely until our hostages - every last one, dead or alive - are returned to their families. Once that demand is met, we will gladly reopen those shrines to Moslem worship - but not a moment before.

In addition, the savages should be put on notice that, moving forward, every Moslem murder or abduction attempt against a Jew will again result in the closure of their holy places until 30 days of calm have passed.

The world will tremble; let them tremble, their loathing of Jews is barely concealed. We alone are sovereign in this land, not the savages, and the only language they understand is Gevurah - courage and power.

From the parched throat of every Jew weary from crying must come the word: Dai - Enough.