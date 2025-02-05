What is a 2,500 year-old tomb compound with dozens of burials doing in an unknown site in the Negev highlands?

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority who discovered the unique site near Tlalim Junction believe that it tells the story of trade caravans from Arabia who passed through here, and even caravans from as far away as Yemen.

“The unique concentration of flint artifacts uncovered in the site are unparalleled in Israel and the only source that we know of is Yemen and Oman,” said Dr. Jacob Vardi, An expert on flint tools at the Israel Antiquities Authority. “We found traces of red ochre on some of the artifacts – a substance that was used in ancient cultures to symbolize blood and for other decorative purposes. The presence of ochre on these arrowheads may indicate their religious or cultic significance as having special value.”

Dr. Martin David Pasternak, Excavation director on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and senior researcher Dr. Tali Erickson-Gini of the Israel Antiquities Authority added, “The discovery is unique and it points to wide-reaching cultural interchange between southern and northern Arabia, Phoenicia, Egypt and southern Europe.”

“A rich variety of artifacts were revealed in the two tombs that we uncovered, which are dated to between the 7th and 5th centuries BCE: copper and silver jewelry, alabaster artifacts for preparing incense, hundreds of beads made from different kinds of colorful stones, rare kinds of shells, an amulet in the shape of the Egyptian god Bes, alabaster vessels that were used to transport incense resins from southern Arabia, and more and more. The great variety of finds are evidence that this previously unknown site was a place of burial for trade caravans during that period and burial and cultic practices took place here.”

The dozens of burials in the site raises two possibilities: one, that the place was used over generations for burial by trade caravans who passed by the spot, and the other – that the tombs were built for a mass burial of individuals from a caravan that came under attack.

“The tombs are not found near any sites, settlements or fortresses that could explain their presence so that they are thought to be a mystery. However, it should be noted that they are situated at a central junction of roads leading through the Negev Highlands to the Arava,” the researchers explained. “It appears that the remains are related to the traders from southern Arabia who were known for their long-distance journeys and who traded, among other things, incense such frankincense and myrrh. Naturally, these journeys would have taken months under difficult circumstances such as climate, the danger of raiders and other challenges.”

“This is one of the most interesting sites that we have encountered,” added Dr. Pasternak and Dr. Erickson-Gini. “The structures and the variety of finds evince our understanding that the Negev was more than just the passage of international travel – it was a lively meeting place of merchants and cultures.”

“In light of the presence of special artifacts, we assume that many of the deceased were women, and it is possible that the trade caravans conducted human trafficking; texts of traders from Yemen in the second half of the first millennium BCE (called the Minaeans) describe purchasing women, among them those from Gaza, Egypt, Greece, Moab, and Edom. An inscription discovered in Yemen lists 30 women purchased in the city of Gaza. Other evidence of the presence of women includes an amulet of the Egyptian god Bes. This god was responsible for protecting women and children from harm.”

According to Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, “The discovery emphasizes the central role of the Negev in antiquity as an international crossroad and as a gateway for trade and a meeting place of cultures. The discovery is unique and it enables us to touch small but important historical moments of the people who traversed the desert through this place centuries ago. Multi-disciplinary research will make it possible to deepen our knowledge of the cultural and economic dynamics in the region thousands of years ago.”

Arrowheads that were discovered in the excavation and are known from Yemen and Oman

An Incense burner, likely related to cultic rituals conducted at the site

An exceptional alabaster vessel, as discovered in the Negev excavation by the Israel Antiquities Authority

A scarab amulet discovered at the site Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Egyptian-style scarabs with additional cultural influences found at the site, evidence of encounters between different peoples Credit: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

The alabaster vessel after conservation at the labs of the Israel Antiquities Authority