Samaria Council Governor, Yossi Dagan, responds to US President Donald Trump's remarks during a press conference with Prime Minister Netanyahu on the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, "President Trump's statement is clear and moving – both in regard to the encouragement of immigration from Gaza and the strategic importance of the State of Israel.”

“Such statements have never been made in such a direct and transparent manner. This is exactly the message we are sending to our guests from the US who visit Samaria and stand on the ‘Country’s Balcony,' overlooking Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport. The world is divided into two sides: the good side and the bad side, and Trump has chosen the right side of history," Dagan said.

He added: "This is a rare moment in which we have to take historic steps. I strengthen and support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government ministers, and call on them to announce the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in the coming days."

Dagan emphasized that, "Victory in the south and north must include victory in Judea and Samaria – strengthening Jewish presence here is the defensive belt of the State of Israel. We will prevent the next October 7th attack in the cities of central Israel by strengthening Jewish presence and consolidating sovereignty. Today, everyone understands that Judea and Samaria is the line of defense and the defense belt of the State of Israel and the cities of the center, and there is no security without our strong presence here."



"The US administration will respect Israel's decisions, even if it does not agree with every step, because this is an administration that has come to correct the injustices of its predecessors. The application of sovereignty is not only historical justice – it is what guarantees the security of the State of Israel," he concluded.