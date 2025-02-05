Europeans have two dozen countries. Arabs as many! Asians also. Jews only have one tiny country and that's too many for the world.

These countries deserve God's reproach: "There were two men in a certain city, the one rich and the other poor. The rich man had very many flocks [countries] and herds [territories] but the poor man had nothing but one little ewe lamb [tiny little country], which he had bought [with great hardship]. And he brought it up, and it grew up with him and with his children. It used to eat of his morsel and drink from his cup and lie in his arms, and it was like a daughter to him. Now there came a ['Palestinian' Arab] traveler to the rich man, and he was unwilling to take one of his own flock [country] or herd [territory] to prepare for the ['Palestinian' Arab] guest who had come to him, but he took the poor man's lamb and prepared it for the ['Palestinian' Arab] man who had come to him.” Then David's anger was greatly kindled against the man, and he said to Nathan, “As the LORD lives, the man who has done this deserves to die, and he shall restore the lamb fourfold because he did this thing, and because he had no pity.”" (2 Samuel 12.1-6) This parable's modern meaning is the injustice of the fact that those trying to deligitimize Israel are those who have many countries of their own.

Arabs conquered ‒ and now occupy ‒ Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Israel's size amounts to one and a half the PARIS METROPOLITAN AREA , y et it's still too big for them. Trump even used his pen on the background of his desk to show that visually. And they dare say that Israel is greedy when the time comes to restore its sovereignty in Judea-Samaria. According to them, Israel should be split in two: the land for the Arabs and the sea for the Jews.

Arabs and their Turks/Persians brethren hold 99.7% of the Middle East while Israel a mere 0.3%. So there is plenty of room in their countries for those Arabs unhappy to live in Israel or unwilling to live there in peace. Furthermore, there are twice as many inhabitants per square kilometer in Israel than the average Middle-East country. And don't tell me that Arab countries are mostly made of inhospitable deserts: the Negev desert takes up over half of Israel's territory and Israel works to make it bloom.

-The truth is that even if Israel was the size of telephone booth, they would still attempt to blow her up.

-If Israel was in the North Pole, the United Nations would pass resolutions preventing her from building igloos, accusing her of being responsible for the global warming and the melting of glaciers.

-And if Jews migrated to the moon, nations would by all means attempt to annihilate the satellite.

-Were they exiled to the sun, the world would attempt to blow it up even to the cost of ending up in the cold and darkness.

But the world can spare itself that trouble since it already lives in the coldness of its heart and the darkness of hate. Effectively, from Pharaoh to Hitler, passing by Rome and the pogroms, this tiny nation never ceases to suffer the upshot of the world's paranoid delusion: Zionist conspiracy theories aimed at world domination.

As if nations themselves didn't have their own little secrets, their CIA, FBI, CSIS, DGSE ; their criminalized gangs, mafia, hells angels and dakoits ; their Illuminati, KKK, Skull and Bones, masonic lodges and other countless occult 'brotherhoods' … legal or illegal organizations all bound by absolute secrecy, each having its own hierarchy, initiation rites, 'honor' code, secret alliances, dirty tricks, illicit dealings while working their covert operations in the shade. As many sects whose ultimate aim is world domination.

It's the world conspiring against the Jews rather than the other way around.

Let's call a spade a spade. Based on historical facts, here are the attributes of anti-Semites: hypocrite, liar, traitor, immoral, barbaric, evil, absurd, greedy, racist, violent, disrespectful, unforgiving, cruel, deluded, vicious and, ultimately, losers . They got the antisemitic rabies syndrome just like their role model Hitler. Surrendering any territory to them amounts to welcoming sharks into a swimming pool. PLAIN SUICIDE! ! Sorry but putting a demarcation in the pool won't prevent sharks from crossing over and devouring swimmers. We already saw that on October 7 .

So Israel has the final say: either take the BLUE Democrats' BLUE PILL and KEEP ON DREAMING by ceding her territory to those already having 21 countries … or take the RED Republicans' RED PILL and WAKE UP by refusing to yield any portion of her God given Land to those insatiable monsters.

For them, too much is not enough! Solet us join Trump and bury their 'Two State Solution'.