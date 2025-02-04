Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan who is being held hostage in Gaza, arrived in Washington ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Trump and spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

"We came here today to support President Trump, who brought us a comprehensive agreement to end the war and bring all the hostages back home. We came to thank him and ask him to put all pressure on the Israeli government. We hear the voices from the extremist partners in Netanyahu’s government who want to sabotage the agreement and return to fighting at the end of the first phase of the deal – which will sentence my Matan and the other hostages who will remain behind in captivity to a death sentence.

“We are here to warn President Trump to go all the way and not to stop. We have to bring everyone back – the living and the dead," Zangauker emphasized.





Earlier, she clashed with demonstrators who called for the resumption of the war against Hamas. "If we go back to fighting, my Matan won't come back alive. The US citizens in captivity will not return alive. Let me save my child however I want," she said.



"If you were in the opposite situation, I would allow you to do what you want. My concern is not Hamas or the Israeli government. My interest is in President Trump and my desire for him to bring my child back home," she added.