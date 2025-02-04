Violence at Samaria protest: 'They grabbed our cell phones and hit the protesters'

Right-wing activists blocked the entrance to the village of Beit Furik in Samaria on Tuesday afternoon, in protest against the fatal attack in the Jordan Valley in which two IDF soldiers were murdered.



The protesters demanded a significant response from the Israeli government, arguing that "an attack like this cannot go unanswered."



Soldiers at the site forcibly removed the group of protesters, who claimed they came to express legitimate dissent. The protesters called for a large-scale operation in Samaria to achieve long-term results. One of them stated, "The fate of Jenin is the same as that of Gaza."



The protesters alleged that the soldiers responded to their presence with violence: "We came to protest in a lawful manner, but shortly after getting here, the soldiers began to humiliate us, curse us, and speak to us rudely." They said that one protester was attacked and forcibly thrown to the ground.



The protesters claimed that the soldiers attempted to prevent documentation of the event: "As soon as we started filming, they grabbed our phones, threw them on the ground, and refused to give them back to us."



The protesters emphasized that despite the incidents, they support the IDF's activities but demand a change in approach: "Terror attacks must not go unanswered. A targeted offensive must be carried out and the government must establish new communities to strengthen Israeli presence in the region.”