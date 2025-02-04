The police published footage on Tuesday of a pursuit after an illegal infiltrator who stole a vehicle from the Ramat Aviv Gimel neighborhood in Tel Aviv.

Patrol officers from the Tel Aviv North Police Station were called to the scene and saw the stolen vehicle flee, which led to a chase.

During the pursuit, a helicopter from the Police Aerial Unit assisted in locating the vehicle and directing the forces on the ground. Once the officers approached, the suspect bailed from the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested within seconds.

The suspect, aged 22 from Ramallah, was taken for questioning at the Tel Aviv North Police Station and is being investigated for charges of illegal entry into Israel, vehicular theft, reckless driving without a license, and other crimes. Following the questioning he was jailed and his detention was extended by the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court.

At the same time, police arrested two Qalqilya residents, ages 17 and 18, with equipment used to break into cars, including a starter computer, in the Tzhala neighborhood in north Tel Aviv. The two were taken for questioning and this morning, the police will ask the court to extend their detention.