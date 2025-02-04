The returned Thai hostages – Thaenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Lumnao Surasak – met on Tuesday with members of their families who arrived this morning at Shamir Medical Center (Asaf Harofeh).

Family members of four of the five Thai hostages have arrived. Lamnao Surasak reunited with his mother - Khammee Lamnao, Seathao Bannawat reunited with his brother- Ratthanan Saethao, Sriaoun Watchara reunited with his brother – Veerachot Sriaoun, and Thaenna Pongsak reunited with his nephew – Phuriphat Thaenna.

The families of the returned Thai hostages came to Israel to meet their loved ones and accompany them back home.

The visit was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the assistance of the National Insurance Institute and the Prime Minister's Office Authority for the Hostages and the Returnees, in cooperation with the IDF and in coordination with the Thai Embassy in Israel.